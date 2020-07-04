All apartments in Houston
8638 Glen Meadow Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8638 Glen Meadow Ln

8638 Glen Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8638 Glen Chase Drive, Houston, TX 77095

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute Townhouse. 1 Bed 1 Bath $800 a month, $800 Security Deposit. Pets Welcome!***************Move in Special************ First full months rent FREE! Microwave, Stove, Fridge, Washer/Dryer in unit. Large Walk-in closet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8638 Glen Meadow Ln have any available units?
8638 Glen Meadow Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8638 Glen Meadow Ln have?
Some of 8638 Glen Meadow Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8638 Glen Meadow Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8638 Glen Meadow Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8638 Glen Meadow Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8638 Glen Meadow Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8638 Glen Meadow Ln offer parking?
No, 8638 Glen Meadow Ln does not offer parking.
Does 8638 Glen Meadow Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8638 Glen Meadow Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8638 Glen Meadow Ln have a pool?
No, 8638 Glen Meadow Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8638 Glen Meadow Ln have accessible units?
No, 8638 Glen Meadow Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8638 Glen Meadow Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8638 Glen Meadow Ln has units with dishwashers.

