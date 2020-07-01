Rent Calculator
All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:30 AM
1 of 9
8622 Valley South Dr
8622 Valley South Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8622 Valley South Drive, Houston, TX 77078
East Houston
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 3bd 2 Bath Home - Large size home. 3beds and 2 Full baths. Large Front and Back yards.
(RLNE4974746)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8622 Valley South Dr have any available units?
8622 Valley South Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 8622 Valley South Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8622 Valley South Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8622 Valley South Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8622 Valley South Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8622 Valley South Dr offer parking?
No, 8622 Valley South Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8622 Valley South Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8622 Valley South Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8622 Valley South Dr have a pool?
No, 8622 Valley South Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8622 Valley South Dr have accessible units?
No, 8622 Valley South Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8622 Valley South Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8622 Valley South Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8622 Valley South Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8622 Valley South Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
