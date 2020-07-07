All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 8614 Venus Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
8614 Venus Street
Last updated March 27 2020 at 4:27 PM

8614 Venus Street

8614 Venus Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8614 Venus Street, Houston, TX 77088
Greater Inwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CLICK HERE TO APPLY!
CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!

This single-family home is ­­­1956 square feet including 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Feel free to browse photos of 8614 Venus Houston, TX, 77088 and contact Hudson Homes Management at (469) 810-0581 to request more information.

Move-In Special! Lease before 04/30/2020 and get one month free!
*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8614 Venus Street have any available units?
8614 Venus Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 8614 Venus Street currently offering any rent specials?
8614 Venus Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8614 Venus Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8614 Venus Street is pet friendly.
Does 8614 Venus Street offer parking?
No, 8614 Venus Street does not offer parking.
Does 8614 Venus Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8614 Venus Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8614 Venus Street have a pool?
No, 8614 Venus Street does not have a pool.
Does 8614 Venus Street have accessible units?
No, 8614 Venus Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8614 Venus Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8614 Venus Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8614 Venus Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8614 Venus Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hunter's Point Apartment Homes
12580 Piping Rock Dr
Houston, TX 77077
The Landings at Willowbrook
7250 W Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77064
Braesmanor
8715 Timberside Drive
Houston, TX 77025
Bella Capri
6030 Winsome Ln
Houston, TX 77057
Woodland Hills Village
2139 Lake Hills Dr
Houston, TX 77339
8181 Med Center
8181 Fannin St
Houston, TX 77054
Kingsland West
18325 Kingsland Blvd
Houston, TX 77094
Cheval Apartments
7105 Old Katy Rd
Houston, TX 77024

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston