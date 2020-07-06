All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 8606 Running Bird Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
8606 Running Bird Lane
Last updated August 27 2019 at 1:08 AM

8606 Running Bird Lane

8606 Running Bird Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8606 Running Bird Ln, Houston, TX 77489
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8606 Running Bird Lane have any available units?
8606 Running Bird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 8606 Running Bird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8606 Running Bird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8606 Running Bird Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8606 Running Bird Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8606 Running Bird Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8606 Running Bird Lane offers parking.
Does 8606 Running Bird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8606 Running Bird Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8606 Running Bird Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8606 Running Bird Lane has a pool.
Does 8606 Running Bird Lane have accessible units?
No, 8606 Running Bird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8606 Running Bird Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8606 Running Bird Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8606 Running Bird Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8606 Running Bird Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mallard Creek
23423 Highway 59
Houston, TX 77339
Sunswept Townhomes
12247 Sunset Meadow
Houston, TX 77035
Pearl Washington
5454 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
Aliso Briar Forest
14698 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
The JaXon
4855 Magnolia Cove Dr
Houston, TX 77345
The Life at Westpark
14100 Rio Bonito Rd
Houston, TX 77083
Lake Houston Pines
5830 S Lake Houston Pkwy
Houston, TX 77049
Altmonte
10925 Beamer Rd
Houston, TX 77089

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston