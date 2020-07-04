Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 8530 Northton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
8530 Northton Street
Last updated September 11 2019 at 11:22 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8530 Northton Street
8530 Northton Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
8530 Northton Street, Houston, TX 77029
Pleasantville Area
Amenities
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Home is available for section 8 tenant. 3 bedroom 1 bath home with single car garage with no back neighbors and open floor plan with a convenient location to major freeways and The Port of Houston.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8530 Northton Street have any available units?
8530 Northton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 8530 Northton Street currently offering any rent specials?
8530 Northton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8530 Northton Street pet-friendly?
No, 8530 Northton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 8530 Northton Street offer parking?
Yes, 8530 Northton Street offers parking.
Does 8530 Northton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8530 Northton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8530 Northton Street have a pool?
No, 8530 Northton Street does not have a pool.
Does 8530 Northton Street have accessible units?
No, 8530 Northton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8530 Northton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8530 Northton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8530 Northton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8530 Northton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Stratford House Apartments
4010 Linkwood Dr
Houston, TX 77025
The Taylor at Copperfield
9125 Highway 6 N
Houston, TX 77095
Cortland Copperleaf
14811 West Rd
Houston, TX 77095
6711 Mullins Drive
6711 Mullins Drive
Houston, TX 77081
West Lake Park
18100 West Rd
Houston, TX 77095
Hanover River Oaks
2651 Kipling St
Houston, TX 77098
Scotland Yard
2250 Holly Hall St
Houston, TX 77054
Lakeside Villas
10441 Spring Green Blvd
Houston, TX 77494
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston