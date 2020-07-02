8519 Alcott Drive

Super cute rental in Langwood. Close to Schwartz Park and lots of neighborhood restaurants. Full 2 car garage and double driveway. Nice sized backyard. Hardwood floors and updated baths. Ready early October for occupancy. NO FLOODING
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
