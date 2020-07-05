All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 8511 Quail Hills Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
8511 Quail Hills Drive
Last updated August 15 2019 at 2:45 AM

8511 Quail Hills Drive

8511 Quail Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8511 Quail Hills Drive, Houston, TX 77489
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 8/31/2019 and receive $500 off September 2019 rent. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8511 Quail Hills Drive have any available units?
8511 Quail Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 8511 Quail Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8511 Quail Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8511 Quail Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8511 Quail Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8511 Quail Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8511 Quail Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 8511 Quail Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8511 Quail Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8511 Quail Hills Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8511 Quail Hills Drive has a pool.
Does 8511 Quail Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 8511 Quail Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8511 Quail Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8511 Quail Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8511 Quail Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8511 Quail Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beverly Hill Patio Homes
6353 Richmond Avenue
Houston, TX 77057
Residences 2727
2727 Elmside Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Coventry Park
9401 Coventry Square Dr
Houston, TX 77099
Las Palmas
1400 El Camino Village Dr
Houston, TX 77058
7 Seventy
770 N Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77079
Lighthouse at Willowbrook
12330 N Gessner Dr
Houston, TX 77064
91Fifty
9150 Hwy 6 N
Houston, TX 77095
Harvest Hill
8282 Cambridge St
Houston, TX 77054

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston