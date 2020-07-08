All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 24 2020 at 4:07 PM

8510 Cookwood Drive

8510 Cookwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8510 Cookwood Drive, Houston, TX 77072
Alief

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8510 Cookwood Drive have any available units?
8510 Cookwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 8510 Cookwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8510 Cookwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8510 Cookwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8510 Cookwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8510 Cookwood Drive offer parking?
No, 8510 Cookwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8510 Cookwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8510 Cookwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8510 Cookwood Drive have a pool?
No, 8510 Cookwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8510 Cookwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 8510 Cookwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8510 Cookwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8510 Cookwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8510 Cookwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8510 Cookwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

