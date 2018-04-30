All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 851 Threadneedle St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
851 Threadneedle St
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

851 Threadneedle St

851 Threadneedle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Energy Corridor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

851 Threadneedle Street, Houston, TX 77079
Energy Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
conference room
car charging
carport
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
Remember that time when you were much younger. Your formative years, if you will. When mom took you to the store to buy your favorite thing ever. Pokemon cards. You were already a master collector, game master, and you even were nerdy enough to get that MissingNo glitch. Nerd. Anyways, that one thing had always been eluding you. But not today.You still remember the sweaty palms, the rapid heart beats, and the feverish gaze of your best friend as you opened up that auspicious deck of cards. In it, you flick through nameless card after nameless card.

Until it happened. Years of prayer to various deities, dozens of pagan rituals, and occasional sacrifice or two paid off. The unmistakable red holographic sheen that bordered the flaming red dinosaur dragon thing known as Charizard appeared. You stood there in stunned silence as your peers gazed at you with a mix of envy and disbelief. You now possess the holiest of holy Pokemon grails. Holographic F*#&$(ing Charizard. Anyways, why am I ranting about this? Because that's what renting this wonderful modern Houston apartment feels like. Believe me.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

10-foot ceilings

Wood flooring in living, kitchen and dining areas

Linen closets, coat closets and pantries

Granite or Quartz countertop options

42" hardwood cabinets

Stainless steel appliances with double-door refrigerators

Stainless steel 60/40 under mount kitchen sinks

Under cabinet lighting in kitchens

Stone or tile backsplash in kitchens

Gas cooktops

Stand-up glass showers (select units)

Double square sink vanity (select units)

Framed bathroom mirrors

Private balconies (select units)

Full-sized washers and dryers

Nest thermostats

Unit intrusion alarms

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Resort-style pool with tanning ledge with private cabanas

Outdoor grill stations and summer kitchen

Outdoor fire pit with sitting area and green space

Clubhouse with 80" TV's

24-hour, state of the art athletic club with adjoining flex space workout area

Electric car charging station

Social business center

Dog park

Pet washing station

Bike Storage

Executive conference room

24 Hour "Package Concierge" Service

_______________________________

Tired of looking for a new apartment on your own?

Yes, chances are you're tired of spending hours clicking through boring apartment listings, rummaging through outdated listings on The List That Craig Built. Reaching out to people who claim to have more important things to do. Cursing the almighty deities "Why is finding a new apartment so hard?!" Listen, we get it. It doesn't have to be like that. That's why we're here. Taco Street Locating. We're in the business of finding people like you apartments. We're also super free to work with.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 851 Threadneedle St have any available units?
851 Threadneedle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 851 Threadneedle St have?
Some of 851 Threadneedle St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 851 Threadneedle St currently offering any rent specials?
851 Threadneedle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 Threadneedle St pet-friendly?
Yes, 851 Threadneedle St is pet friendly.
Does 851 Threadneedle St offer parking?
Yes, 851 Threadneedle St offers parking.
Does 851 Threadneedle St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 851 Threadneedle St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 Threadneedle St have a pool?
Yes, 851 Threadneedle St has a pool.
Does 851 Threadneedle St have accessible units?
Yes, 851 Threadneedle St has accessible units.
Does 851 Threadneedle St have units with dishwashers?
No, 851 Threadneedle St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Concord At Allendale
4800 Allendale Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Star
1111 Rusk St
Houston, TX 77002
Huntington at Stonefield
13100 Stonefield Dr
Houston, TX 77014
La Estancia
6200 Gulfton St
Houston, TX 77081
2626 Fountain View
2626 Fountain View Dr
Houston, TX 77057
The Villas At Bunker Hill
9757 Pine Lake Dr
Houston, TX 77055
Artisan West
8300 Sands Point Dr
Houston, TX 77036
2111 Austin Apartments
2111 Austin Street
Houston, TX 77002

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston