851 Threadneedle St

Remember that time when you were much younger. Your formative years, if you will. When mom took you to the store to buy your favorite thing ever. Pokemon cards. You were already a master collector, game master, and you even were nerdy enough to get that MissingNo glitch. Nerd. Anyways, that one thing had always been eluding you. But not today.You still remember the sweaty palms, the rapid heart beats, and the feverish gaze of your best friend as you opened up that auspicious deck of cards. In it, you flick through nameless card after nameless card.



Until it happened. Years of prayer to various deities, dozens of pagan rituals, and occasional sacrifice or two paid off. The unmistakable red holographic sheen that bordered the flaming red dinosaur dragon thing known as Charizard appeared. You stood there in stunned silence as your peers gazed at you with a mix of envy and disbelief. You now possess the holiest of holy Pokemon grails. Holographic F*#&$(ing Charizard. Anyways, why am I ranting about this? Because that's what renting this wonderful modern Houston apartment feels like. Believe me.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



10-foot ceilings



Wood flooring in living, kitchen and dining areas



Linen closets, coat closets and pantries



Granite or Quartz countertop options



42" hardwood cabinets



Stainless steel appliances with double-door refrigerators



Stainless steel 60/40 under mount kitchen sinks



Under cabinet lighting in kitchens



Stone or tile backsplash in kitchens



Gas cooktops



Stand-up glass showers (select units)



Double square sink vanity (select units)



Framed bathroom mirrors



Private balconies (select units)



Full-sized washers and dryers



Nest thermostats



Unit intrusion alarms



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Resort-style pool with tanning ledge with private cabanas



Outdoor grill stations and summer kitchen



Outdoor fire pit with sitting area and green space



Clubhouse with 80" TV's



24-hour, state of the art athletic club with adjoining flex space workout area



Electric car charging station



Social business center



Dog park



Pet washing station



Bike Storage



Executive conference room



24 Hour "Package Concierge" Service



_______________________________



Tired of looking for a new apartment on your own?



Yes, chances are you're tired of spending hours clicking through boring apartment listings, rummaging through outdated listings on The List That Craig Built. Reaching out to people who claim to have more important things to do. Cursing the almighty deities "Why is finding a new apartment so hard?!" Listen, we get it. It doesn't have to be like that. That's why we're here. Taco Street Locating. We're in the business of finding people like you apartments. We're also super free to work with.