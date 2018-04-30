851 Threadneedle St

Amenities
Remember that time when you were much younger. Your formative years, if you will. When mom took you to the store to buy your favorite thing ever. Pokemon cards. You were already a master collector, game master, and you even were nerdy enough to get that MissingNo glitch. Nerd. Anyways, that one thing had always been eluding you. But not today.You still remember the sweaty palms, the rapid heart beats, and the feverish gaze of your best friend as you opened up that auspicious deck of cards. In it, you flick through nameless card after nameless card.
Until it happened. Years of prayer to various deities, dozens of pagan rituals, and occasional sacrifice or two paid off. The unmistakable red holographic sheen that bordered the flaming red dinosaur dragon thing known as Charizard appeared. You stood there in stunned silence as your peers gazed at you with a mix of envy and disbelief. You now possess the holiest of holy Pokemon grails. Holographic F*#&$(ing Charizard. Anyways, why am I ranting about this? Because that's what renting this wonderful modern Houston apartment feels like. Believe me.
Apartment Amenities
10-foot ceilings
Wood flooring in living, kitchen and dining areas
Linen closets, coat closets and pantries
Granite or Quartz countertop options
42" hardwood cabinets
Stainless steel appliances with double-door refrigerators
Stainless steel 60/40 under mount kitchen sinks
Under cabinet lighting in kitchens
Stone or tile backsplash in kitchens
Gas cooktops
Stand-up glass showers (select units)
Double square sink vanity (select units)
Framed bathroom mirrors
Private balconies (select units)
Full-sized washers and dryers
Nest thermostats
Unit intrusion alarms
Community Amenities
Resort-style pool with tanning ledge with private cabanas
Outdoor grill stations and summer kitchen
Outdoor fire pit with sitting area and green space
Clubhouse with 80" TV's
24-hour, state of the art athletic club with adjoining flex space workout area
Electric car charging station
Social business center
Dog park
Pet washing station
Bike Storage
Executive conference room
24 Hour "Package Concierge" Service
Tired of looking for a new apartment on your own?
Yes, chances are you're tired of spending hours clicking through boring apartment listings, rummaging through outdated listings on The List That Craig Built. Reaching out to people who claim to have more important things to do. Cursing the almighty deities "Why is finding a new apartment so hard?!" Listen, we get it. It doesn't have to be like that. That's why we're here. Taco Street Locating. We're in the business of finding people like you apartments. We're also super free to work with.