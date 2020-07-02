8503 Braes River Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom near HBU/Sugarland/Galleria - Property Id: 197721



Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage house in a quiet neighborhood with schools and park nearby. It has new wood look tile floors, new appliances, central a/c and heat, and a huge backyard with a covered patio. As a bonus there's also an outdoor barbeque smoker.

It can also come fully furnished, with 1 king and 2 queen beds, washer and dryer and all the necessities!

We're looking for responsible renter(s) who will treat our property kindly with general lawn upkeep and minimal wear inside, communicate effectively, and be respectful to our neighbors. In exchange, we will offer great terms and a great landlord experience!

