Houston, TX
8503 Braes River Dr
Last updated January 14 2020

8503 Braes River Dr

8503 Braes River Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8503 Braes River Drive, Houston, TX 77074
Sharpstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available 03/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom near HBU/Sugarland/Galleria - Property Id: 197721

Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage house in a quiet neighborhood with schools and park nearby. It has new wood look tile floors, new appliances, central a/c and heat, and a huge backyard with a covered patio. As a bonus there's also an outdoor barbeque smoker.
It can also come fully furnished, with 1 king and 2 queen beds, washer and dryer and all the necessities!
We're looking for responsible renter(s) who will treat our property kindly with general lawn upkeep and minimal wear inside, communicate effectively, and be respectful to our neighbors. In exchange, we will offer great terms and a great landlord experience!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/197721
Property Id 197721

(RLNE5444834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8503 Braes River Dr have any available units?
8503 Braes River Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8503 Braes River Dr have?
Some of 8503 Braes River Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8503 Braes River Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8503 Braes River Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8503 Braes River Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8503 Braes River Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8503 Braes River Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8503 Braes River Dr offers parking.
Does 8503 Braes River Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8503 Braes River Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8503 Braes River Dr have a pool?
No, 8503 Braes River Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8503 Braes River Dr have accessible units?
No, 8503 Braes River Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8503 Braes River Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8503 Braes River Dr has units with dishwashers.

