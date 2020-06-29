All apartments in Houston
8502 N Main St.
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

8502 N Main St.

8502 North Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

8502 North Main Street, Houston, TX 77022
Independence Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Nicely remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Independence Heights. Home was completely redone inside and out with all new electrical, plumbing, AC, etc.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE5143066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8502 N Main St. have any available units?
8502 N Main St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 8502 N Main St. currently offering any rent specials?
8502 N Main St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8502 N Main St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8502 N Main St. is pet friendly.
Does 8502 N Main St. offer parking?
No, 8502 N Main St. does not offer parking.
Does 8502 N Main St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8502 N Main St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8502 N Main St. have a pool?
No, 8502 N Main St. does not have a pool.
Does 8502 N Main St. have accessible units?
No, 8502 N Main St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8502 N Main St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8502 N Main St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8502 N Main St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8502 N Main St. has units with air conditioning.

