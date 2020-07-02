Roommate floor plan with full size washer and dyer included. Both bedrooms have oversized closets and full bathrooms. Fireplaces in select units. Private balcony/patio area makes this apartment feel like home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8380 El Mundo have any available units?
8380 El Mundo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 8380 El Mundo currently offering any rent specials?
8380 El Mundo is not currently offering any rent specials.