Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8380 El Mundo

8380 El Mundo Street · No Longer Available
Location

8380 El Mundo Street, Houston, TX 77054
Astrodome

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Roommate floor plan with full size washer and dyer included. Both bedrooms have oversized closets and full bathrooms. Fireplaces in select units. Private balcony/patio area makes this apartment feel like home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8380 El Mundo have any available units?
8380 El Mundo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 8380 El Mundo currently offering any rent specials?
8380 El Mundo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8380 El Mundo pet-friendly?
No, 8380 El Mundo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8380 El Mundo offer parking?
No, 8380 El Mundo does not offer parking.
Does 8380 El Mundo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8380 El Mundo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8380 El Mundo have a pool?
No, 8380 El Mundo does not have a pool.
Does 8380 El Mundo have accessible units?
No, 8380 El Mundo does not have accessible units.
Does 8380 El Mundo have units with dishwashers?
No, 8380 El Mundo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8380 El Mundo have units with air conditioning?
No, 8380 El Mundo does not have units with air conditioning.

