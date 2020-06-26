All apartments in Houston
835 Heights Boulevard

835 Heights Boulevard
Location

835 Heights Boulevard, Houston, TX 77007
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
**UNIFIED SPECIAL: First Full Month FREE*Water, Parking & Trash Included: (complete reno in 2015) This is a perfect little Boutique Community with a phenomenal atmosphere , just ask the Residents. Wood floors throughout, wash/dryer & reserved parking (1) in the Heights is a MUST, INCLUDED! ONLY 52 HERE... Have you been down 11th St, lately? Done White Linen Night in the Heights? Seen Heights Central Station? Dish Society, Clean Juice, Eight Row Flint, Lola, Anytime Fitness & more..... Visit and Lease.....you'll stay a while.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 Heights Boulevard have any available units?
835 Heights Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 835 Heights Boulevard have?
Some of 835 Heights Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 835 Heights Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
835 Heights Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 Heights Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 835 Heights Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 835 Heights Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 835 Heights Boulevard offers parking.
Does 835 Heights Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 835 Heights Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 Heights Boulevard have a pool?
No, 835 Heights Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 835 Heights Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 835 Heights Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 835 Heights Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 835 Heights Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

