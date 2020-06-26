835 Heights Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking gym some paid utils

**UNIFIED SPECIAL: First Full Month FREE*Water, Parking & Trash Included: (complete reno in 2015) This is a perfect little Boutique Community with a phenomenal atmosphere , just ask the Residents. Wood floors throughout, wash/dryer & reserved parking (1) in the Heights is a MUST, INCLUDED! ONLY 52 HERE... Have you been down 11th St, lately? Done White Linen Night in the Heights? Seen Heights Central Station? Dish Society, Clean Juice, Eight Row Flint, Lola, Anytime Fitness & more..... Visit and Lease.....you'll stay a while.