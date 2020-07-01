All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
8342 S Meadow Bird Circle
8342 S Meadow Bird Circle

8342 South Meadow Bird Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8342 South Meadow Bird Circle, Houston, TX 77489
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful and Well Maintained Home in an Excellent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,214 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to exec

(RLNE4771560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8342 S Meadow Bird Circle have any available units?
8342 S Meadow Bird Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8342 S Meadow Bird Circle have?
Some of 8342 S Meadow Bird Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8342 S Meadow Bird Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8342 S Meadow Bird Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8342 S Meadow Bird Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 8342 S Meadow Bird Circle is pet friendly.
Does 8342 S Meadow Bird Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8342 S Meadow Bird Circle offers parking.
Does 8342 S Meadow Bird Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8342 S Meadow Bird Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8342 S Meadow Bird Circle have a pool?
Yes, 8342 S Meadow Bird Circle has a pool.
Does 8342 S Meadow Bird Circle have accessible units?
No, 8342 S Meadow Bird Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8342 S Meadow Bird Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8342 S Meadow Bird Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

