All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 8335 Quail Shot Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
8335 Quail Shot Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8335 Quail Shot Drive

8335 Quail Shot Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8335 Quail Shot Drive, Houston, TX 77489
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
**Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8335 Quail Shot Drive have any available units?
8335 Quail Shot Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 8335 Quail Shot Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8335 Quail Shot Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8335 Quail Shot Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8335 Quail Shot Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8335 Quail Shot Drive offer parking?
No, 8335 Quail Shot Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8335 Quail Shot Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8335 Quail Shot Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8335 Quail Shot Drive have a pool?
No, 8335 Quail Shot Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8335 Quail Shot Drive have accessible units?
No, 8335 Quail Shot Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8335 Quail Shot Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8335 Quail Shot Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8335 Quail Shot Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8335 Quail Shot Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marquee Uptown
2306 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Cornerstone Ranch
2002 S Mason Rd
Houston, TX 77450
AMLI River Oaks
1340 W Gray St
Houston, TX 77019
The Fountains at Almeda
9000 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77054
Waters Of Winrock
6403 Del Monte Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Biscayne at CityView
17050 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77060
The Retreat at Westpark
10575 Westpark Dr
Houston, TX 77042
The Museum Tower
4899 Montrose Blvd
Houston, TX 77006

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston