All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 833 Wax Myrtle Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
1
2
3+
Home
Houston, TX
833 Wax Myrtle Lane
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
833 Wax Myrtle Lane
833 Wax Myrtle Lane
No Longer Available
Location
833 Wax Myrtle Lane, Houston, TX 77079
Memorial
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Trail Hollow will lead you to Wax Myrtle. The building is on the Right side. Parking will be on the left.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 833 Wax Myrtle Lane have any available units?
833 Wax Myrtle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 833 Wax Myrtle Lane have?
Some of 833 Wax Myrtle Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 833 Wax Myrtle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
833 Wax Myrtle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 Wax Myrtle Lane pet-friendly?
No, 833 Wax Myrtle Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 833 Wax Myrtle Lane offer parking?
Yes, 833 Wax Myrtle Lane offers parking.
Does 833 Wax Myrtle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 833 Wax Myrtle Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 Wax Myrtle Lane have a pool?
No, 833 Wax Myrtle Lane does not have a pool.
Does 833 Wax Myrtle Lane have accessible units?
No, 833 Wax Myrtle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 833 Wax Myrtle Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 833 Wax Myrtle Lane has units with dishwashers.
