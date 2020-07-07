Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
8319 Furlong Ln
Last updated September 30 2019 at 11:57 AM
1 of 1
8319 Furlong Ln
8319 Furlong Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
8319 Furlong Lane, Houston, TX 77071
Greater Fondren Southwest
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 3b 2bath Home Southwest Houston - Nice sized home. Great for a single family. Nice yard size for children to play. Laminate floors. Freshly painted.
(RLNE5019224)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8319 Furlong Ln have any available units?
8319 Furlong Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 8319 Furlong Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8319 Furlong Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8319 Furlong Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8319 Furlong Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8319 Furlong Ln offer parking?
No, 8319 Furlong Ln does not offer parking.
Does 8319 Furlong Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8319 Furlong Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8319 Furlong Ln have a pool?
No, 8319 Furlong Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8319 Furlong Ln have accessible units?
No, 8319 Furlong Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8319 Furlong Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8319 Furlong Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8319 Furlong Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 8319 Furlong Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
