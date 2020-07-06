All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 8306 S Meadow Bird Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
8306 S Meadow Bird Circle
Last updated February 24 2020 at 1:43 PM

8306 S Meadow Bird Circle

8306 South Meadow Bird Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8306 South Meadow Bird Circle, Houston, TX 77489
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,472 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5586736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8306 S Meadow Bird Circle have any available units?
8306 S Meadow Bird Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8306 S Meadow Bird Circle have?
Some of 8306 S Meadow Bird Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8306 S Meadow Bird Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8306 S Meadow Bird Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8306 S Meadow Bird Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8306 S Meadow Bird Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8306 S Meadow Bird Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8306 S Meadow Bird Circle offers parking.
Does 8306 S Meadow Bird Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8306 S Meadow Bird Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8306 S Meadow Bird Circle have a pool?
Yes, 8306 S Meadow Bird Circle has a pool.
Does 8306 S Meadow Bird Circle have accessible units?
No, 8306 S Meadow Bird Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8306 S Meadow Bird Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8306 S Meadow Bird Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton on West Dallas
1616 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
4202 Stanford St
4202 Stanford Street
Houston, TX 77006
Carrington at Barker Cypress
7202 Barker Cypress Rd
Houston, TX 77433
Grove at White Oak
1710 West T C Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Vantage Med Center
1911 Holcombe Blvd
Houston, TX 77030
Woodstone Manor
10250 Lands End Dr
Houston, TX 77099
3800 Main
3800 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
City Chase
2475 Gray Falls Dr
Houston, TX 77077

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston