All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 8306 Caddo Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
8306 Caddo Road
Last updated August 24 2019 at 12:00 PM

8306 Caddo Road

8306 Caddo Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8306 Caddo Road, Houston, TX 77078
East Houston

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/953190?source=marketing

***RENT SPECIAL $200 OFF OF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT***

Price: $1495
Security Deposit: $1295
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1620
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Dishwasher Stove/Range Garbage Disposal

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: CHARMING HOME! This recently built home has so much to offer.. 3 bedrooms 2 baths, near lake and boat access, open concept living with large living room and dinning area, kitchen with more than enough counter and cabinet space, bedrooms with plenty of storage space, inviting colors and much more! APPLY TODAY! Still under construction

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8306 Caddo Road have any available units?
8306 Caddo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8306 Caddo Road have?
Some of 8306 Caddo Road's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8306 Caddo Road currently offering any rent specials?
8306 Caddo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8306 Caddo Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8306 Caddo Road is pet friendly.
Does 8306 Caddo Road offer parking?
No, 8306 Caddo Road does not offer parking.
Does 8306 Caddo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8306 Caddo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8306 Caddo Road have a pool?
No, 8306 Caddo Road does not have a pool.
Does 8306 Caddo Road have accessible units?
No, 8306 Caddo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8306 Caddo Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8306 Caddo Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial
900 N Durham Dr
Houston, TX 77008
Timber Ridge
12200 Fleming Dr
Houston, TX 77013
Tiburon
8989 West Rd
Houston, TX 77064
Central Park
3230 S Gessner Rd
Houston, TX 77042
Gramercy Park
3225 Woodland Park Dr
Houston, TX 77082
The Peacock
1414 Austin Street
Houston, TX 77002
Rockridge Square
17715 Wayforest Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Terraza West
10222 Forum West Dr
Houston, TX 77036

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston