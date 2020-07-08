All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 15 2020 at 3:14 AM

826 Rosewick Street

826 Rosewick Street · No Longer Available
Location

826 Rosewick Street, Houston, TX 77015
Northshore

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3 Bedroom. 1 Bath. Large rooms. Central air and heat. Recently remodeled everything new. Stainless steel stove. Very large yard. Hardwood floors throughout. Large laundry room. New high efficiency windows.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 Rosewick Street have any available units?
826 Rosewick Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 826 Rosewick Street have?
Some of 826 Rosewick Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 Rosewick Street currently offering any rent specials?
826 Rosewick Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 Rosewick Street pet-friendly?
No, 826 Rosewick Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 826 Rosewick Street offer parking?
No, 826 Rosewick Street does not offer parking.
Does 826 Rosewick Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 826 Rosewick Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 Rosewick Street have a pool?
No, 826 Rosewick Street does not have a pool.
Does 826 Rosewick Street have accessible units?
No, 826 Rosewick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 826 Rosewick Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 826 Rosewick Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
