3 Bedroom. 1 Bath. Large rooms. Central air and heat. Recently remodeled everything new. Stainless steel stove. Very large yard. Hardwood floors throughout. Large laundry room. New high efficiency windows. 3 Bedroom. 1 Bath. Large rooms. Central air and heat. Recently remodeled everything new. Stainless steel stove. Very large yard. Hardwood floors throughout. Large laundry room. New high efficiency windows.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 826 Rosewick Street have any available units?
826 Rosewick Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 826 Rosewick Street have?
Some of 826 Rosewick Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 Rosewick Street currently offering any rent specials?
826 Rosewick Street is not currently offering any rent specials.