824 Bering Dr Unit: 5502
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
824 Bering Dr Unit: 5502
824 Bering Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
824 Bering Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown
Amenities
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Lovely townhome. Pool and spa. Best school district in the city. Backyard for BBQs. Lots of room. Sunken tub. Walk-in closet 2.5 bath. 2 car Garage . Near HEB,Wholefoods, Post Oak, and Galleria Mall.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 824 Bering Dr Unit: 5502 have any available units?
824 Bering Dr Unit: 5502 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 824 Bering Dr Unit: 5502 have?
Some of 824 Bering Dr Unit: 5502's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 824 Bering Dr Unit: 5502 currently offering any rent specials?
824 Bering Dr Unit: 5502 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 Bering Dr Unit: 5502 pet-friendly?
No, 824 Bering Dr Unit: 5502 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 824 Bering Dr Unit: 5502 offer parking?
Yes, 824 Bering Dr Unit: 5502 offers parking.
Does 824 Bering Dr Unit: 5502 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 Bering Dr Unit: 5502 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 Bering Dr Unit: 5502 have a pool?
Yes, 824 Bering Dr Unit: 5502 has a pool.
Does 824 Bering Dr Unit: 5502 have accessible units?
No, 824 Bering Dr Unit: 5502 does not have accessible units.
Does 824 Bering Dr Unit: 5502 have units with dishwashers?
No, 824 Bering Dr Unit: 5502 does not have units with dishwashers.
