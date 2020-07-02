824 Bering Dr Unit: 5502

Amenities

garage walk in closets pool hot tub bbq/grill

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Lovely townhome. Pool and spa. Best school district in the city. Backyard for BBQs. Lots of room. Sunken tub. Walk-in closet 2.5 bath. 2 car Garage . Near HEB,Wholefoods, Post Oak, and Galleria Mall.