823 Cave Hill Court
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:18 AM

823 Cave Hill Court

823 Cave Hill Ct · No Longer Available
Location

823 Cave Hill Ct, Houston, TX 77047
Central Southwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing Single-Story Home Near the Beltway
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,560 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Le

(RLNE4903373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 Cave Hill Court have any available units?
823 Cave Hill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 823 Cave Hill Court have?
Some of 823 Cave Hill Court's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 Cave Hill Court currently offering any rent specials?
823 Cave Hill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 Cave Hill Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 823 Cave Hill Court is pet friendly.
Does 823 Cave Hill Court offer parking?
Yes, 823 Cave Hill Court offers parking.
Does 823 Cave Hill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 823 Cave Hill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 Cave Hill Court have a pool?
Yes, 823 Cave Hill Court has a pool.
Does 823 Cave Hill Court have accessible units?
No, 823 Cave Hill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 823 Cave Hill Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 823 Cave Hill Court has units with dishwashers.

