8219 Buchanan Street

Amenities

New construction 3 bedroom / 2 bath home that has never been lived in. Has many custom features such as granite countertops, coffered ceiling, large gorgeous shower. All rooms have a ceiling fan. The closet space is excellent. The entire home home has luxury vinyl plank. The driveway is oversized and can easily fit multiple cars. It has central air and heat. All rooms are generous in size. There is a nice size utility room. Comes with a stainless steel stove. There is nothing this nice anywhere in the area it is a must see!