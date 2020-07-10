All apartments in Houston
8219 Buchanan Street

8219 Buchanan Street · No Longer Available
Location

8219 Buchanan Street, Houston, TX 77029
Denver Harbor - Port Houston

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
New construction 3 bedroom / 2 bath home that has never been lived in. Has many custom features such as granite countertops, coffered ceiling, large gorgeous shower. All rooms have a ceiling fan. The closet space is excellent. The entire home home has luxury vinyl plank. The driveway is oversized and can easily fit multiple cars. It has central air and heat. All rooms are generous in size. There is a nice size utility room. Comes with a stainless steel stove. There is nothing this nice anywhere in the area it is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8219 Buchanan Street have any available units?
8219 Buchanan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8219 Buchanan Street have?
Some of 8219 Buchanan Street's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8219 Buchanan Street currently offering any rent specials?
8219 Buchanan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8219 Buchanan Street pet-friendly?
No, 8219 Buchanan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8219 Buchanan Street offer parking?
No, 8219 Buchanan Street does not offer parking.
Does 8219 Buchanan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8219 Buchanan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8219 Buchanan Street have a pool?
No, 8219 Buchanan Street does not have a pool.
Does 8219 Buchanan Street have accessible units?
No, 8219 Buchanan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8219 Buchanan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8219 Buchanan Street does not have units with dishwashers.

