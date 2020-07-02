8215 Canyon Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

Completely remodeled!! Super cute 3/2 with laminate flooring throughout! Large and modern kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space! Large master bedroom 16x16 with walking closet! Split plan! Front and back porch! Gated for privacy. Great location close to 288 & 610!