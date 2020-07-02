Completely remodeled!! Super cute 3/2 with laminate flooring throughout! Large and modern kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space! Large master bedroom 16x16 with walking closet! Split plan! Front and back porch! Gated for privacy. Great location close to 288 & 610!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8215 Canyon Street have any available units?
8215 Canyon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8215 Canyon Street have?
Some of 8215 Canyon Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8215 Canyon Street currently offering any rent specials?
8215 Canyon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.