All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 8215 Canyon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
8215 Canyon Street
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:17 PM

8215 Canyon Street

8215 Canyon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Sunnyside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8215 Canyon Street, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely remodeled!! Super cute 3/2 with laminate flooring throughout! Large and modern kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space! Large master bedroom 16x16 with walking closet! Split plan! Front and back porch! Gated for privacy. Great location close to 288 & 610!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8215 Canyon Street have any available units?
8215 Canyon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8215 Canyon Street have?
Some of 8215 Canyon Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8215 Canyon Street currently offering any rent specials?
8215 Canyon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8215 Canyon Street pet-friendly?
No, 8215 Canyon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8215 Canyon Street offer parking?
No, 8215 Canyon Street does not offer parking.
Does 8215 Canyon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8215 Canyon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8215 Canyon Street have a pool?
No, 8215 Canyon Street does not have a pool.
Does 8215 Canyon Street have accessible units?
No, 8215 Canyon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8215 Canyon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8215 Canyon Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terracita
801 Allen Genoa Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Brant Rock Apartment Homes
12906 Brant Rock Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Briar Court
11250 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Verdir at Hermann Park
2380 S Macgregor Way
Houston, TX 77021
Brittany Place Apartments
2338 W 18th St
Houston, TX 77008
The Lenox Apartment Homes
6014 Winsome Ln
Houston, TX 77057
219 W Alabama
219 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77006
Monaco at Main
8333 Braesmain Dr
Houston, TX 77025

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston