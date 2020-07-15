8178 Snowden Street

Amenities
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1150
Security Deposit: $950
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1150
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 1
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances:
Extras: Come take a look at this lovely one-story property and don't wait to call it home! The kitchen features more than enough cabinets and countertop space. It is also open to the living room and has a cute breakfast nook right outside. This beauty has 3 nice size bedrooms with ceiling fans and a full bath. A large yard, tile throughout except in carpeted bedrooms, and a nice sunlight illumination as well! Do you want to see more? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!
