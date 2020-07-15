All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 8178 Snowden Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
8178 Snowden Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:43 PM

8178 Snowden Street

8178 Snowden Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8178 Snowden Street, Houston, TX 77028
East Houston

Amenities

ceiling fan
concierge
online portal
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
concierge
online portal
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281.894.9111 to schedule a showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1150
Security Deposit: $950
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1150
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 1
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances:

Extras: Come take a look at this lovely one-story property and don't wait to call it home! The kitchen features more than enough cabinets and countertop space. It is also open to the living room and has a cute breakfast nook right outside. This beauty has 3 nice size bedrooms with ceiling fans and a full bath. A large yard, tile throughout except in carpeted bedrooms, and a nice sunlight illumination as well! Do you want to see more? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8178 Snowden Street have any available units?
8178 Snowden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8178 Snowden Street have?
Some of 8178 Snowden Street's amenities include ceiling fan, concierge, and online portal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8178 Snowden Street currently offering any rent specials?
8178 Snowden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8178 Snowden Street pet-friendly?
No, 8178 Snowden Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8178 Snowden Street offer parking?
No, 8178 Snowden Street does not offer parking.
Does 8178 Snowden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8178 Snowden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8178 Snowden Street have a pool?
No, 8178 Snowden Street does not have a pool.
Does 8178 Snowden Street have accessible units?
No, 8178 Snowden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8178 Snowden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8178 Snowden Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Cierra
15500 Cutten Road
Houston, TX 77070
Crystal Falls
10950 Westbrae Pky
Houston, TX 77031
Elle at the Medical Center
8181 el Mundo St
Houston, TX 77054
Domain Memorial
14800 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Émile Apartments
4200 Cypress Creek Pkwy
Houston, TX 77068
4917 Brady
4917 Brady St
Houston, TX 77011
Donovan Village Apartments
601 W Donovan St
Houston, TX 77091
The Boulevard Apartments
2440 North Blvd
Houston, TX 77098

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston