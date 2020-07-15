8178 Snowden Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities concierge online portal

Please call 281.894.9111 to schedule a showing.



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1150

Security Deposit: $950

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1150

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 1

Heating: Central Electric

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances:



Extras: Come take a look at this lovely one-story property and don't wait to call it home! The kitchen features more than enough cabinets and countertop space. It is also open to the living room and has a cute breakfast nook right outside. This beauty has 3 nice size bedrooms with ceiling fans and a full bath. A large yard, tile throughout except in carpeted bedrooms, and a nice sunlight illumination as well! Do you want to see more? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!



Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

