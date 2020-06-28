8146 Panay Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features a cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Galley style kitchen with granite counter-tops and plenty of cabinet space which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.