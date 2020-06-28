All apartments in Houston
8146 Panay Drive
8146 Panay Drive

8146 Panay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8146 Panay Drive, Houston, TX 77033
South Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering 1-month free!

This Updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features a cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Galley style kitchen with granite counter-tops and plenty of cabinet space which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8146 Panay Drive have any available units?
8146 Panay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8146 Panay Drive have?
Some of 8146 Panay Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8146 Panay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8146 Panay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8146 Panay Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8146 Panay Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8146 Panay Drive offer parking?
No, 8146 Panay Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8146 Panay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8146 Panay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8146 Panay Drive have a pool?
No, 8146 Panay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8146 Panay Drive have accessible units?
No, 8146 Panay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8146 Panay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8146 Panay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

