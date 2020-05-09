Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 8127 Masterson Street - 15.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
8127 Masterson Street - 15
Last updated March 18 2020 at 3:40 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8127 Masterson Street - 15
8127 Masterson Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
8127 Masterson Street, Houston, TX 77029
Denver Harbor - Port Houston
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8127 Masterson Street - 15 have any available units?
8127 Masterson Street - 15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 8127 Masterson Street - 15 currently offering any rent specials?
8127 Masterson Street - 15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8127 Masterson Street - 15 pet-friendly?
No, 8127 Masterson Street - 15 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 8127 Masterson Street - 15 offer parking?
No, 8127 Masterson Street - 15 does not offer parking.
Does 8127 Masterson Street - 15 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8127 Masterson Street - 15 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8127 Masterson Street - 15 have a pool?
No, 8127 Masterson Street - 15 does not have a pool.
Does 8127 Masterson Street - 15 have accessible units?
No, 8127 Masterson Street - 15 does not have accessible units.
Does 8127 Masterson Street - 15 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8127 Masterson Street - 15 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8127 Masterson Street - 15 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8127 Masterson Street - 15 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Latitude Med Center
1850 Old Main Street
Houston, TX 77030
Marquee Uptown
2306 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Latitude 2976
201 Wilcrest Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Grove at White Oak
1710 West T C Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Woodlake On The Bayou
9449 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Block 334
1515 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
Villa Nueva
5300 West Gulf Bank Road
Houston, TX 77088
Bayberry
721 Janisch Rd
Houston, TX 77018
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston