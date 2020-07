Amenities

granite counters pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Brick Front Home. This jewel offers an Open concept, a Gourmet Kitchen with Granite counter tops and Island, a Bonus Room.Schedule a self guided tour and apply for this home online at www.Goalproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.