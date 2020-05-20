Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
8109 Richland Dr
Last updated February 26 2020 at 8:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8109 Richland Dr
8109 Richland Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
8109 Richland Drive, Houston, TX 77028
East Houston
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8109 Richland Dr have any available units?
8109 Richland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 8109 Richland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8109 Richland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8109 Richland Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8109 Richland Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 8109 Richland Dr offer parking?
No, 8109 Richland Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8109 Richland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8109 Richland Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8109 Richland Dr have a pool?
No, 8109 Richland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8109 Richland Dr have accessible units?
No, 8109 Richland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8109 Richland Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8109 Richland Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8109 Richland Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8109 Richland Dr has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
