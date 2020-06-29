Rent Calculator
8108 Howard Drive
8108 Howard Drive
8108 Howard Drive
Location
8108 Howard Drive, Houston, TX 77017
Meadowbrook - Allendale
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cute 3 bedroom one bath home located close to freeway and shopping. large lot. fresh paint. pets allowed on a case by case basis with added fees, credit/background check required. Call for a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8108 Howard Drive have any available units?
8108 Howard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 8108 Howard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8108 Howard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8108 Howard Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8108 Howard Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8108 Howard Drive offer parking?
No, 8108 Howard Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8108 Howard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8108 Howard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8108 Howard Drive have a pool?
No, 8108 Howard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8108 Howard Drive have accessible units?
No, 8108 Howard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8108 Howard Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8108 Howard Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8108 Howard Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8108 Howard Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
