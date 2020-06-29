All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 8108 Howard Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
8108 Howard Drive
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:45 AM

8108 Howard Drive

8108 Howard Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Meadowbrook - Allendale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8108 Howard Drive, Houston, TX 77017
Meadowbrook - Allendale

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cute 3 bedroom one bath home located close to freeway and shopping. large lot. fresh paint. pets allowed on a case by case basis with added fees, credit/background check required. Call for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8108 Howard Drive have any available units?
8108 Howard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 8108 Howard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8108 Howard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8108 Howard Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8108 Howard Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8108 Howard Drive offer parking?
No, 8108 Howard Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8108 Howard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8108 Howard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8108 Howard Drive have a pool?
No, 8108 Howard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8108 Howard Drive have accessible units?
No, 8108 Howard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8108 Howard Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8108 Howard Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8108 Howard Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8108 Howard Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tuscany Lane Apartments
2001 South Voss Road
Houston, TX 77057
Concord At Allendale
4800 Allendale Rd
Houston, TX 77017
The Reserve At Jones Road
11925 Jones Rd
Houston, TX 77070
Providence Uptown
3323 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Camden McGowen Station
2727 Travis Street
Houston, TX 77006
Heights at 4300 Apartments
4300 Sherwood Ln
Houston, TX 77092
Arlo Buffalo Heights
225 S Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77007
Bankside Village
6425 Bankside Dr
Houston, TX 77096

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston