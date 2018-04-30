8103 Richland Drive, Houston, TX 77028 East Houston
Amenities
cats allowed
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
pet friendly
Nice updated Home! Ready to move in! - 8103 Richland is located in Clairmont Place subdivision in Harris County. Very Spacious and plenty of room for a family. With a big yard to have a nice barbeque in these Texas summers.
(RLNE4177817)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8103 Richland Drive have any available units?
8103 Richland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 8103 Richland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8103 Richland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8103 Richland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8103 Richland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8103 Richland Drive offer parking?
No, 8103 Richland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8103 Richland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8103 Richland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8103 Richland Drive have a pool?
No, 8103 Richland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8103 Richland Drive have accessible units?
No, 8103 Richland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8103 Richland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8103 Richland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8103 Richland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8103 Richland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)