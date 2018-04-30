All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 8103 Richland Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
8103 Richland Drive
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:18 AM

8103 Richland Drive

8103 Richland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8103 Richland Drive, Houston, TX 77028
East Houston

Amenities

cats allowed
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
pet friendly
Nice updated Home! Ready to move in! - 8103 Richland is located in Clairmont Place subdivision in Harris County. Very Spacious and plenty of room for a family. With a big yard to have a nice barbeque in these Texas summers.

(RLNE4177817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8103 Richland Drive have any available units?
8103 Richland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 8103 Richland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8103 Richland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8103 Richland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8103 Richland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8103 Richland Drive offer parking?
No, 8103 Richland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8103 Richland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8103 Richland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8103 Richland Drive have a pool?
No, 8103 Richland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8103 Richland Drive have accessible units?
No, 8103 Richland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8103 Richland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8103 Richland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8103 Richland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8103 Richland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beverly Hill Patio Homes
6353 Richmond Avenue
Houston, TX 77057
Commerce Park
15330 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090
La Estancia
6200 Gulfton St
Houston, TX 77081
Aster on Aldine
4505 Aldine Mail Route Rd
Houston, TX 77039
Heatherwood
9001 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77074
Gardens at Bissonnet
7400 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77074
The Columns at Westchase
3354 Rogerdale Rd
Houston, TX 77042
The Link
14723 W Oaks Plaza St
Houston, TX 77082

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston