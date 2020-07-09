8100 Cambridge Street.

Amenities
Location! Location! Location! Gated Community! This Ground Unit 2 Beds 2 Full Bath Is A Must See! Popular Split Floor Plan*Spacious Bedrooms With Huge Walk-In Closets and Bathrooms*New ALC*New Breaker Box*New Refrigerator*New Washer and Dryer*New Kitchen Faucet*New Paint In Kitchen*Main Bathroom Wood Laminate Flooring*2 Assigned Parking Areas*Sparkling Community Pool And Lush Landscaping*Close To NRG Station*Medical Center, Museum District, Light Rails, Bus Lines, HWY 288 And 610*Never Flooded!