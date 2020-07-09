All apartments in Houston
Find more places like
8100 Cambridge Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
8100 Cambridge Street
Last updated June 22 2020 at 11:56 AM

8100 Cambridge Street

8100 Cambridge Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Astrodome
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8100 Cambridge Street, Houston, TX 77054
Astrodome

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Location! Location! Location! Gated Community! This Ground Unit 2 Beds 2 Full Bath Is A Must See! Popular Split Floor Plan*Spacious Bedrooms With Huge Walk-In Closets and Bathrooms*New ALC*New Breaker Box*New Refrigerator*New Washer and Dryer*New Kitchen Faucet*New Paint In Kitchen*Main Bathroom Wood Laminate Flooring*2 Assigned Parking Areas*Sparkling Community Pool And Lush Landscaping*Close To NRG Station*Medical Center, Museum District, Light Rails, Bus Lines, HWY 288 And 610*Never Flooded!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Similar Listings

Beacon at Buffalo Pointe
10301 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77054
3333 Weslayan
3333 Weslayan St
Houston, TX 77027
Arlo Buffalo Heights
225 S Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77007
Tuscany Walk
2001 S Voss Rd
Houston, TX 77057
Memorial Towers
5400 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77007
Serena Grove
17630 Wayforest Dr
Houston, TX 77060
40FiftyFive Braeswood Apartment Homes
4055 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77025
Tuam
3721 Tuam Street
Houston, TX 77004
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8100 Cambridge Street have any available units?
8100 Cambridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8100 Cambridge Street have?
Some of 8100 Cambridge Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8100 Cambridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
8100 Cambridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8100 Cambridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 8100 Cambridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8100 Cambridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 8100 Cambridge Street offers parking.
Does 8100 Cambridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8100 Cambridge Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8100 Cambridge Street have a pool?
Yes, 8100 Cambridge Street has a pool.
Does 8100 Cambridge Street have accessible units?
No, 8100 Cambridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8100 Cambridge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8100 Cambridge Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 BedroomsHouston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly PlacesHouston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXBryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar MeadowClear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown MontroseMemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of MedicineHouston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-DowntownUniversity of Houston