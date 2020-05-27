Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
806 Jackson Hill St
806 Jackson Hill Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
806 Jackson Hill Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Modern renovated condo w/ Washer & Dryer that we need leased ASAP!
Call me @281-764-4035 to tour this week. Tour by appointment ONLY.
Applicants must make 3X the rent amount. GOOD credit is a must. NO broken leases. NO evictions. NO criminal background history.
We look forward to showing you the home! We have other units in the neighborhood with similar finishes available ASAP. Would love to show you those too.
(RLNE4667071)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 806 Jackson Hill St have any available units?
806 Jackson Hill St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 806 Jackson Hill St have?
Some of 806 Jackson Hill St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 806 Jackson Hill St currently offering any rent specials?
806 Jackson Hill St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 Jackson Hill St pet-friendly?
Yes, 806 Jackson Hill St is pet friendly.
Does 806 Jackson Hill St offer parking?
Yes, 806 Jackson Hill St offers parking.
Does 806 Jackson Hill St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 806 Jackson Hill St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 Jackson Hill St have a pool?
Yes, 806 Jackson Hill St has a pool.
Does 806 Jackson Hill St have accessible units?
No, 806 Jackson Hill St does not have accessible units.
Does 806 Jackson Hill St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 Jackson Hill St has units with dishwashers.
