Last updated January 20 2020 at 1:48 PM

805 W 20th St

805 West 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

805 West 20th Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

Heights 3Bed/2.5 Bath | 2 Car Garage - Property Id: 198758

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/198758
Property Id 198758

(RLNE5471479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 W 20th St have any available units?
805 W 20th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 W 20th St have?
Some of 805 W 20th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 W 20th St currently offering any rent specials?
805 W 20th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 W 20th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 W 20th St is pet friendly.
Does 805 W 20th St offer parking?
Yes, 805 W 20th St offers parking.
Does 805 W 20th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 805 W 20th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 W 20th St have a pool?
No, 805 W 20th St does not have a pool.
Does 805 W 20th St have accessible units?
No, 805 W 20th St does not have accessible units.
Does 805 W 20th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 W 20th St has units with dishwashers.

