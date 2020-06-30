Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 805 W 20th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
805 W 20th St
Last updated January 20 2020 at 1:48 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
805 W 20th St
805 West 20th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
805 West 20th Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Heights 3Bed/2.5 Bath | 2 Car Garage - Property Id: 198758
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/198758
Property Id 198758
(RLNE5471479)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 805 W 20th St have any available units?
805 W 20th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 805 W 20th St have?
Some of 805 W 20th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 805 W 20th St currently offering any rent specials?
805 W 20th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 W 20th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 W 20th St is pet friendly.
Does 805 W 20th St offer parking?
Yes, 805 W 20th St offers parking.
Does 805 W 20th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 805 W 20th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 W 20th St have a pool?
No, 805 W 20th St does not have a pool.
Does 805 W 20th St have accessible units?
No, 805 W 20th St does not have accessible units.
Does 805 W 20th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 W 20th St has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cypress Ridge
2331 Bammelwood Dr
Houston, TX 77014
Alta City West
9233 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Gables Tanglewood
5740 San Felipe St
Houston, TX 77057
Metro Greenway
4100 Southwest Fwy
Houston, TX 77027
Zócalo
8787 Hammerly Blvd
Houston, TX 77080
Émile Apartments
4200 Cypress Creek Pkwy
Houston, TX 77068
Villa Nueva
5300 West Gulf Bank Road
Houston, TX 77088
3812 Wieprecht
3812 Wipprecht St
Houston, TX 77026
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston