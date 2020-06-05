All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 14 2020 at 3:56 PM

8048 Sexton Street

8048 Sexton Street · No Longer Available
Houston
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location

8048 Sexton Street, Houston, TX 77028
Settagast

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Houston has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to ensure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8048 Sexton Street have any available units?
8048 Sexton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8048 Sexton Street have?
Some of 8048 Sexton Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8048 Sexton Street currently offering any rent specials?
8048 Sexton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8048 Sexton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8048 Sexton Street is pet friendly.
Does 8048 Sexton Street offer parking?
No, 8048 Sexton Street does not offer parking.
Does 8048 Sexton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8048 Sexton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8048 Sexton Street have a pool?
No, 8048 Sexton Street does not have a pool.
Does 8048 Sexton Street have accessible units?
No, 8048 Sexton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8048 Sexton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8048 Sexton Street does not have units with dishwashers.

