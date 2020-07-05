All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 8018 Hammerly Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
8018 Hammerly Boulevard
Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:50 AM

8018 Hammerly Boulevard

8018 Hammerly Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8018 Hammerly Boulevard, Houston, TX 77055
Spring Branch East

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Newly renovated home in highly sought after Spring Branch school district. Close to downtown, the Galleria, Memorial Park, Energy Corridor, restaurants and hospitals. Chef's kitchen, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, high end fixtures, spacious breakfast room with new French doors overlooking covered patio and lovely fenced backyard. Three bedrooms, two bath, quartz counters, spacious master with custom walk-in closet. Replaced double driveway, Epoxy garage floor, oversized garage. Extra large laundry and storage room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8018 Hammerly Boulevard have any available units?
8018 Hammerly Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8018 Hammerly Boulevard have?
Some of 8018 Hammerly Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8018 Hammerly Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
8018 Hammerly Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8018 Hammerly Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 8018 Hammerly Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8018 Hammerly Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 8018 Hammerly Boulevard offers parking.
Does 8018 Hammerly Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8018 Hammerly Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8018 Hammerly Boulevard have a pool?
No, 8018 Hammerly Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 8018 Hammerly Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 8018 Hammerly Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 8018 Hammerly Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8018 Hammerly Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westbury Crossing
12211 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77035
West Lake Park
18100 West Rd
Houston, TX 77095
Gables Tanglewood
5740 San Felipe St
Houston, TX 77057
Windswept Gardens
6320 Windswept Ln
Houston, TX 77057
2626 Fountain View
2626 Fountain View Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Aria at Wilcrest
10111 Wilcrest Drive
Houston, TX 77099
Bridges on Eldridge
2250 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Tranquility Grove Townhomes
15455 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston