8018 Hammerly Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Newly renovated home in highly sought after Spring Branch school district. Close to downtown, the Galleria, Memorial Park, Energy Corridor, restaurants and hospitals. Chef's kitchen, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, high end fixtures, spacious breakfast room with new French doors overlooking covered patio and lovely fenced backyard. Three bedrooms, two bath, quartz counters, spacious master with custom walk-in closet. Replaced double driveway, Epoxy garage floor, oversized garage. Extra large laundry and storage room.