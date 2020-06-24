8018 Duffield Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible clubhouse game room playground pool

Newly updated unique 4 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath with beautiful Landscape in the front and back. Located in Southwest Houston. minutes from 610, Galleria, downtown, Medical center, Beltway 8, and S. Main.This 4000 sq ft House has amazing floor plan. It includes a HUGE Living Room that has Vaulted Ceilings and lots of natural lighting, Fireplace & Walls of Windows that Overlook the Atrium, which makes this home ideal for entertaining friends and familyChefs Dream of a Kitchen with Huge Island, lots of cabinets space and Large Dining Room,Downstairs Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceilings, and a large game room. Upstairs with 3 Large Bedrooms. Area Pool, clubhouse, and playground within walking distance.MOVE IN READY! SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!