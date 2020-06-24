All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
8018 Duffield Lane
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:18 AM

8018 Duffield Lane

8018 Duffield Lane
Location

8018 Duffield Lane, Houston, TX 77071
Greater Fondren Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
game room
playground
pool
Newly updated unique 4 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath with beautiful Landscape in the front and back. Located in Southwest Houston. minutes from 610, Galleria, downtown, Medical center, Beltway 8, and S. Main.This 4000 sq ft House has amazing floor plan. It includes a HUGE Living Room that has Vaulted Ceilings and lots of natural lighting, Fireplace & Walls of Windows that Overlook the Atrium, which makes this home ideal for entertaining friends and familyChefs Dream of a Kitchen with Huge Island, lots of cabinets space and Large Dining Room,Downstairs Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceilings, and a large game room. Upstairs with 3 Large Bedrooms. Area Pool, clubhouse, and playground within walking distance.MOVE IN READY! SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8018 Duffield Lane have any available units?
8018 Duffield Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8018 Duffield Lane have?
Some of 8018 Duffield Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8018 Duffield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8018 Duffield Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8018 Duffield Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8018 Duffield Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8018 Duffield Lane offer parking?
No, 8018 Duffield Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8018 Duffield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8018 Duffield Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8018 Duffield Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8018 Duffield Lane has a pool.
Does 8018 Duffield Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 8018 Duffield Lane has accessible units.
Does 8018 Duffield Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8018 Duffield Lane has units with dishwashers.

