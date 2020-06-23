8017 Comal Street

Amenities
You'll love this new renovated 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in Houston is move-in ready! Cozy living room has natural lighting or enjoy lighting from multiple recess lights and laminate wood floors! Beautiful kitchen with a kitchen island, granite counter-tops with plenty of cabinet space! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Qualified resident to receive half month free off September's rent if move in on or before August 15th!
Contact us to schedule a showing.