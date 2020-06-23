All apartments in Houston
8017 Comal Street
8017 Comal Street

8017 Comal Street · No Longer Available
Location

8017 Comal Street, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You'll love this new renovated 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in Houston is move-in ready! Cozy living room has natural lighting or enjoy lighting from multiple recess lights and laminate wood floors! Beautiful kitchen with a kitchen island, granite counter-tops with plenty of cabinet space! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Qualified resident to receive half month free off September's rent if move in on or before August 15th!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8017 Comal Street have any available units?
8017 Comal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8017 Comal Street have?
Some of 8017 Comal Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8017 Comal Street currently offering any rent specials?
8017 Comal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8017 Comal Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8017 Comal Street is pet friendly.
Does 8017 Comal Street offer parking?
No, 8017 Comal Street does not offer parking.
Does 8017 Comal Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8017 Comal Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8017 Comal Street have a pool?
No, 8017 Comal Street does not have a pool.
Does 8017 Comal Street have accessible units?
No, 8017 Comal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8017 Comal Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8017 Comal Street does not have units with dishwashers.

