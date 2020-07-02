Rent Calculator
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:04 AM
1 of 11
8016 Meadowbrook - 18
8016 Meadowbrook Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8016 Meadowbrook Drive, Houston, TX 77017
Meadowbrook - Allendale
Amenities
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath, perfect for a small family. Near Hobby Airport and much more
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8016 Meadowbrook - 18 have any available units?
8016 Meadowbrook - 18 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8016 Meadowbrook - 18 have?
Some of 8016 Meadowbrook - 18's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8016 Meadowbrook - 18 currently offering any rent specials?
8016 Meadowbrook - 18 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8016 Meadowbrook - 18 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8016 Meadowbrook - 18 is pet friendly.
Does 8016 Meadowbrook - 18 offer parking?
No, 8016 Meadowbrook - 18 does not offer parking.
Does 8016 Meadowbrook - 18 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8016 Meadowbrook - 18 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8016 Meadowbrook - 18 have a pool?
No, 8016 Meadowbrook - 18 does not have a pool.
Does 8016 Meadowbrook - 18 have accessible units?
No, 8016 Meadowbrook - 18 does not have accessible units.
Does 8016 Meadowbrook - 18 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8016 Meadowbrook - 18 does not have units with dishwashers.
