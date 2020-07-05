All apartments in Houston
8013 Charlesmont Street
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:37 AM

8013 Charlesmont Street

8013 Charlesmont Street · No Longer Available
Location

8013 Charlesmont Street, Houston, TX 77078
East Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1009784?source=marketing

***NOW OFFERING $200 OFF THE 1ST MONTHS RENT.***

Price: $1495
Security Deposit: $1295
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1620
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: Be the first to call this recently built 3 bedroom 2 bath home! Located near Sheldon Lake. Open large living room and dining area. Natural lighting throughout the home. Recently installed appliances. Kitchen cabinets with more than enough storage space. Roomy bedrooms, and so much more. APPLY TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8013 Charlesmont Street have any available units?
8013 Charlesmont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 8013 Charlesmont Street currently offering any rent specials?
8013 Charlesmont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8013 Charlesmont Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8013 Charlesmont Street is pet friendly.
Does 8013 Charlesmont Street offer parking?
No, 8013 Charlesmont Street does not offer parking.
Does 8013 Charlesmont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8013 Charlesmont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8013 Charlesmont Street have a pool?
No, 8013 Charlesmont Street does not have a pool.
Does 8013 Charlesmont Street have accessible units?
No, 8013 Charlesmont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8013 Charlesmont Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8013 Charlesmont Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8013 Charlesmont Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8013 Charlesmont Street has units with air conditioning.

