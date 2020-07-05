8013 Charlesmont Street

Amenities

Price: $1495

Security Deposit: $1295

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1620

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances: Stove



In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Extras: Be the first to call this recently built 3 bedroom 2 bath home! Located near Sheldon Lake. Open large living room and dining area. Natural lighting throughout the home. Recently installed appliances. Kitchen cabinets with more than enough storage space. Roomy bedrooms, and so much more. APPLY TODAY!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.