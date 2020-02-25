All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8011 Zimmermann Drive

8011 Zimmermann Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8011 Zimmermann Drive, Houston, TX 77088
Greater Inwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
HABLO ESPAOL. Cada de renta! Beautiful Spanish style home located in highly desirable Inwood Forest Neighborhood. Location is AMAZING right in the middle of 610, 45, 290, 249, and Beltway 8... very easy to get around! Quiet neighborhood with low traffic flow. Home has 3 nice sized bedrooms with a perfect layout and includes a wet bar AND an amazing sunroom overlooking the pool. Living area boasts high ceilings with beautiful wooden beams and chandelier adding a touch of elegance! Great home for entertaining friends, and family. Walking/bike trails are around the corner and will take you all the way downtown if you are up for the challenge! Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator included! No need for you to purchase. Not in a flood zone..never flooded!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8011 Zimmermann Drive have any available units?
8011 Zimmermann Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8011 Zimmermann Drive have?
Some of 8011 Zimmermann Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8011 Zimmermann Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8011 Zimmermann Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8011 Zimmermann Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8011 Zimmermann Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8011 Zimmermann Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8011 Zimmermann Drive offers parking.
Does 8011 Zimmermann Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8011 Zimmermann Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8011 Zimmermann Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8011 Zimmermann Drive has a pool.
Does 8011 Zimmermann Drive have accessible units?
No, 8011 Zimmermann Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8011 Zimmermann Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8011 Zimmermann Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

