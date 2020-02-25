8011 Zimmermann Drive

Amenities

HABLO ESPAOL. Cada de renta! Beautiful Spanish style home located in highly desirable Inwood Forest Neighborhood. Location is AMAZING right in the middle of 610, 45, 290, 249, and Beltway 8... very easy to get around! Quiet neighborhood with low traffic flow. Home has 3 nice sized bedrooms with a perfect layout and includes a wet bar AND an amazing sunroom overlooking the pool. Living area boasts high ceilings with beautiful wooden beams and chandelier adding a touch of elegance! Great home for entertaining friends, and family. Walking/bike trails are around the corner and will take you all the way downtown if you are up for the challenge! Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator included! No need for you to purchase. Not in a flood zone..never flooded!