8009 Charlesmont St

8009 Charlesmont - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

***NOW OFFERING $200 OFF THE 1ST MONTHS RENT.***



Price: $1495

Security Deposit: $1295

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1620

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances: Stove



In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Extras: HEY HEY HEY! Take a look at this recently built 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the well established Melbourne community! Plenty of counter & cabinet space in kitchen. With recently installed appliances, flooring, & a fresh coat of paint. Spacious living area. Lots of natural lighting. APPLY TODAY!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

