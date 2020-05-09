All apartments in Houston
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:29 AM

8009 Charlesmont St

8009 Charlesmont Street · No Longer Available
Location

8009 Charlesmont Street, Houston, TX 77078
East Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8009 Charlesmont - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1030890?source=marketing

***NOW OFFERING $200 OFF THE 1ST MONTHS RENT.***

Price: $1495
Security Deposit: $1295
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1620
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: HEY HEY HEY! Take a look at this recently built 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the well established Melbourne community! Plenty of counter & cabinet space in kitchen. With recently installed appliances, flooring, & a fresh coat of paint. Spacious living area. Lots of natural lighting. APPLY TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE5040197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

