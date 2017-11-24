All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 11 2020 at 6:10 PM

8006 Crestview Drive

8006 Crestview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8006 Crestview Drive, Houston, TX 77028
East Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in an established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with tile floors and neutral colors throughout. The kitchen features a gas stove and matching appliances! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit Streetlane Homes. Now offering 1/2-month free!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8006 Crestview Drive have any available units?
8006 Crestview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 8006 Crestview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8006 Crestview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8006 Crestview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8006 Crestview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8006 Crestview Drive offer parking?
No, 8006 Crestview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8006 Crestview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8006 Crestview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8006 Crestview Drive have a pool?
No, 8006 Crestview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8006 Crestview Drive have accessible units?
No, 8006 Crestview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8006 Crestview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8006 Crestview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8006 Crestview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8006 Crestview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

