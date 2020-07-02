Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 8004 Morningside Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
8004 Morningside Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8004 Morningside Avenue
8004 Morningside Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
University Place
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
8004 Morningside Drive, Houston, TX 77030
University Place
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Cute 2nd level duplex on M streets and Greenville Avenue. 2 bedroom, one bath. Hardwood floors, covered patio and tons of windows. Great location close to downtown and SMU.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8004 Morningside Avenue have any available units?
8004 Morningside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8004 Morningside Avenue have?
Some of 8004 Morningside Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8004 Morningside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8004 Morningside Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8004 Morningside Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8004 Morningside Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 8004 Morningside Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8004 Morningside Avenue offers parking.
Does 8004 Morningside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8004 Morningside Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8004 Morningside Avenue have a pool?
No, 8004 Morningside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8004 Morningside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8004 Morningside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8004 Morningside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8004 Morningside Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden Cypress Creek
13130 Fry Rd
Houston, TX 77433
Sierra At Fall Creek
14951 Bellow Falls Ln
Houston, TX 77396
The Pointe at West Lake
16755 W Lake Houston Pkwy
Houston, TX 77044
Verdir at Hermann Park
2380 S Macgregor Way
Houston, TX 77021
The Parker
160 Birdsall St
Houston, TX 77007
The Terraces on Brompton
7315 Brompton St
Houston, TX 77025
Villa Del Prado
9313 Tallyho Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Equinox
2950 Old Spanish Trl
Houston, TX 77054
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston