Houston, TX
8002 Flaxman Street - 2
8002 Flaxman Street - 2

8002 Flaxman Street · No Longer Available
Location

8002 Flaxman Street, Houston, TX 77029
Denver Harbor - Port Houston

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment with custom bookshelves. Has hard floors throughout. Owner pays gas, water and sewer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8002 Flaxman Street - 2 have any available units?
8002 Flaxman Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 8002 Flaxman Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
8002 Flaxman Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8002 Flaxman Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 8002 Flaxman Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8002 Flaxman Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 8002 Flaxman Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 8002 Flaxman Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8002 Flaxman Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8002 Flaxman Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 8002 Flaxman Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 8002 Flaxman Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 8002 Flaxman Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 8002 Flaxman Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8002 Flaxman Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8002 Flaxman Street - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8002 Flaxman Street - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

