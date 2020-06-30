All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 12 2020 at 5:18 PM

7950 N Stadium Drive

7950 North Stadium Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7950 North Stadium Drive, Houston, TX 77030
Astrodome

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Great gated community in the heart of medical center. Unit is located in the first floor. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath. Laminate floor on the living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. Renovated kitchen, granite countertops. Assigned parking spot, tennis courts and pool. Cable tv, internet and water included!!!! One assigned covered parking spot. Walking distance to light rail. Zoned to highly sought after ROBERTS ELEMENTARY and Bellaire High. Credit score 680+, 2 paystubs, application via GO4RENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7950 N Stadium Drive have any available units?
7950 N Stadium Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7950 N Stadium Drive have?
Some of 7950 N Stadium Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7950 N Stadium Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7950 N Stadium Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7950 N Stadium Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7950 N Stadium Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7950 N Stadium Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7950 N Stadium Drive offers parking.
Does 7950 N Stadium Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7950 N Stadium Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7950 N Stadium Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7950 N Stadium Drive has a pool.
Does 7950 N Stadium Drive have accessible units?
No, 7950 N Stadium Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7950 N Stadium Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7950 N Stadium Drive has units with dishwashers.

