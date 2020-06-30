7950 N Stadium Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool internet access tennis court

Great gated community in the heart of medical center. Unit is located in the first floor. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath. Laminate floor on the living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. Renovated kitchen, granite countertops. Assigned parking spot, tennis courts and pool. Cable tv, internet and water included!!!! One assigned covered parking spot. Walking distance to light rail. Zoned to highly sought after ROBERTS ELEMENTARY and Bellaire High. Credit score 680+, 2 paystubs, application via GO4RENT