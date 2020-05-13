Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
7920 Findlay
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7920 Findlay
7920 Findlay Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
7920 Findlay Street, Houston, TX 77017
Park Place
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Nice older house with an extra room for an extra br or office. Central air and heat. Storage building not included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7920 Findlay have any available units?
7920 Findlay doesn't have any available units at this time.
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 7920 Findlay currently offering any rent specials?
7920 Findlay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7920 Findlay pet-friendly?
No, 7920 Findlay is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 7920 Findlay offer parking?
No, 7920 Findlay does not offer parking.
Does 7920 Findlay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7920 Findlay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7920 Findlay have a pool?
No, 7920 Findlay does not have a pool.
Does 7920 Findlay have accessible units?
No, 7920 Findlay does not have accessible units.
Does 7920 Findlay have units with dishwashers?
No, 7920 Findlay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7920 Findlay have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7920 Findlay has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
