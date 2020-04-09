All apartments in Houston
7914 Norvic Street - 3
7914 Norvic Street - 3

7914 Norvic Street · No Longer Available
Location

7914 Norvic Street, Houston, TX 77029
Denver Harbor - Port Houston

Amenities

all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Studio apartment. Section 8/voucher welcome.
Call 832-759-4629.
Call our automated system at 832-937-4679 to schedule a viewing.
All bills paid!
1 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment with hard floors. Available Section 8 please call 832-541-3796

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7914 Norvic Street - 3 have any available units?
7914 Norvic Street - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 7914 Norvic Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
7914 Norvic Street - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7914 Norvic Street - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 7914 Norvic Street - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7914 Norvic Street - 3 offer parking?
No, 7914 Norvic Street - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 7914 Norvic Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7914 Norvic Street - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7914 Norvic Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 7914 Norvic Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 7914 Norvic Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 7914 Norvic Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 7914 Norvic Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7914 Norvic Street - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7914 Norvic Street - 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7914 Norvic Street - 3 does not have units with air conditioning.

