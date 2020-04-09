Studio apartment. Section 8/voucher welcome. Call 832-759-4629. Call our automated system at 832-937-4679 to schedule a viewing. All bills paid! 1 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment with hard floors. Available Section 8 please call 832-541-3796
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7914 Norvic Street - 3 have any available units?
7914 Norvic Street - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 7914 Norvic Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
7914 Norvic Street - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.