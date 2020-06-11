This beautiful 4bd-2ba-2ga home in Houston has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7910 Candlegreen Ln have any available units?
7910 Candlegreen Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7910 Candlegreen Ln have?
Some of 7910 Candlegreen Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7910 Candlegreen Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7910 Candlegreen Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7910 Candlegreen Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7910 Candlegreen Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7910 Candlegreen Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7910 Candlegreen Ln offers parking.
Does 7910 Candlegreen Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7910 Candlegreen Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7910 Candlegreen Ln have a pool?
No, 7910 Candlegreen Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7910 Candlegreen Ln have accessible units?
No, 7910 Candlegreen Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7910 Candlegreen Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7910 Candlegreen Ln has units with dishwashers.
