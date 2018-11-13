All apartments in Houston
7910 Candle Green Lane
Last updated November 27 2019 at 3:15 PM

7910 Candle Green Lane

7910 Candle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7910 Candle Lane, Houston, TX 77071
Greater Fondren Southwest

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 4bd-2ba-2ga home in Houston has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7910 Candle Green Lane have any available units?
7910 Candle Green Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7910 Candle Green Lane have?
Some of 7910 Candle Green Lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7910 Candle Green Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7910 Candle Green Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7910 Candle Green Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7910 Candle Green Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7910 Candle Green Lane offer parking?
No, 7910 Candle Green Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7910 Candle Green Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7910 Candle Green Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7910 Candle Green Lane have a pool?
No, 7910 Candle Green Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7910 Candle Green Lane have accessible units?
No, 7910 Candle Green Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7910 Candle Green Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7910 Candle Green Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

